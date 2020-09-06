AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,743,000 after purchasing an additional 139,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pool by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 404,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

POOL opened at $295.00 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $342.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.49. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $82,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,394,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total transaction of $347,526.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,462.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

