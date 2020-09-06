AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 115.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $48.03 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $80,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,974 shares of company stock worth $11,509,448 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

