AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 28,089 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 88.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,089 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Ball by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Ball by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in Ball by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Ball by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL opened at $82.47 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $84.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,933 shares of company stock worth $3,396,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.