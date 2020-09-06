AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,338,000 after buying an additional 793,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,285,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,696,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after buying an additional 78,377 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $80,954,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after buying an additional 102,790 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $94.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average is $83.08. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

