AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.07. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

