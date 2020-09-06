American International Group Inc. Sells 6,139 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of AGCO worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AGCO by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of AGCO by 34.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AGCO by 70.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 103.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.