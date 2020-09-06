AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 460,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 314,314 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 2,648.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 357,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 264,366 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,854.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $131.98.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $565,618.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $1,296,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,631,204.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

