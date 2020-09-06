AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 35.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several analysts have commented on R shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of R stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.