American International Group Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of PS Business Parks worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $125.39 on Friday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.75.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

PSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.