AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,057 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Moody’s by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $282.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.36 and its 200 day moving average is $259.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,499,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,200 shares of company stock worth $7,033,353 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

