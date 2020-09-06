Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Stake Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 300.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 200,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 261,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,866,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Tenable by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 444,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $419,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 131,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $3,887,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,907,706 shares of company stock valued at $188,534,591. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tenable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.