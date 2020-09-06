25,377 Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 401,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSC opened at $14.35 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

