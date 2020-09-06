25,377 Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 401,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HSC opened at $14.35 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Harsco Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
