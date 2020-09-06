Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 240,750 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 240,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.58% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,387 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at about $21,231,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 199.8% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays raised their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.06 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

