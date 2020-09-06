Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 137,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 210,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and a P/E ratio of -19.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

25,377 Shares in Harsco Co. Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.
25,377 Shares in Harsco Co. Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 240,750 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 240,750 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc.
Pan Global Resources Stock Price Down 3.8%
Pan Global Resources Stock Price Down 3.8%
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,650 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,650 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $42.78 Million Position in Microsoft Co.
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $42.78 Million Position in Microsoft Co.
Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 522 Shares of Microsoft Co.
Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 522 Shares of Microsoft Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report