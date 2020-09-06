Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 137,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 210,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and a P/E ratio of -19.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.