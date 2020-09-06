California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,650 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.