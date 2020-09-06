Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 522 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,644.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,074 shares of company stock worth $30,402,080 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

