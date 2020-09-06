Amalgamated Bank Takes $81,000 Position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 19.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 947,947 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 816,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 460.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 266,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. Ardelyx Inc has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $517.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

In other news, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $743,898.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $31,542.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,103 shares of company stock valued at $917,734. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

