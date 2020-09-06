US Bancorp DE Acquires 128 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com stock opened at $220.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.52 and its 200 day moving average is $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total transaction of $594,830.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $461,224.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $29,765,055.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,667.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,164 shares of company stock valued at $56,571,913. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

