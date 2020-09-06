HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after buying an additional 778,187 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 618,828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 546,700 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 316,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $108.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.31 and a beta of 0.77. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $116.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,288,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $553,584.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,738 shares of company stock worth $5,162,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

