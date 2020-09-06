Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after buying an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,074 shares of company stock valued at $30,402,080. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,644.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.72 and a 200-day moving average of $186.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

