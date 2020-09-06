Bank of The West Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank of The West lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,644.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,074 shares of company stock valued at $30,402,080. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

