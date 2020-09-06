Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 129.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $865.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

