Keybank National Association OH Has $705.23 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,465,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45,230 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $705,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1,644.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,074 shares of company stock worth $30,402,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

