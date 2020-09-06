HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2,456.3% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 210,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 201,909 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 366,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $534,162,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 30.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays upgraded Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

NYSE HLT opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.83, a P/E/G ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.