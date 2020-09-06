404 Shares in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,781.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lesya Lysyj sold 1,231 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.09, for a total transaction of $986,141.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,681 shares of company stock worth $53,548,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $822.00 to $977.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.64.

SAM opened at $810.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $809.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.59. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $897.50.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

