AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 16.5% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 208,301 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,377,000 after buying an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,865,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 50,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Raymond James increased their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist raised their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

UPLD opened at $35.68 on Friday. Upland Software Inc has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $568,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,522,274.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,947. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

