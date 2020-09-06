AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Blucora worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blucora by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 126,383 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 155,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 7,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,401.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 8,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,025 shares of company stock worth $189,669. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCOR. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Blucora from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blucora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Blucora Inc has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

