AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,239 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 90,700 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 4,835.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $251,893,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700,296 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,714 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $28,140,000 after purchasing an additional 448,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,943,936 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.90, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. R1 RCM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCM. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.