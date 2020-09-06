AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAIN. Truist raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

