AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 547,186 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 125,892 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSH opened at $16.10 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

