AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

RCL stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.