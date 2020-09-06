AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $288,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $735.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $778.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $689.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.84.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

