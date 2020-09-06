AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 824,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Paramount Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

