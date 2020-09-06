AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $290,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 363,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

