Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $46.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

