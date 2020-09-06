Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 361.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,824 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 692,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

