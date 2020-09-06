QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Shares Gap Down to $33.80

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $31.10. QAD shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on QADB. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti began coverage on QAD in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $687.64 million, a PE ratio of 3,113.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. QAD had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

