Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $18.20. Yext shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 154 shares changing hands.

Specifically, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $37,825.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 181,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,070. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on YEXT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.03% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Yext’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yext by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after acquiring an additional 872,904 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Yext by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 515,614 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Yext by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,993,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

