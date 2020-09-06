Cordy Oilfield Services (CVE:CKK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CVE:CKK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 156000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

Cordy Oilfield Services Company Profile (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy and construction services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

