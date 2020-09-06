Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Trading 7.7% Higher

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.71. 3,062,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 1,674,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $961.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,157,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,778 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 5,466,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 117,386 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,268,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 756,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,201,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 434,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

