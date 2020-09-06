Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.35

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:SBSW) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 170511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.096 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

About Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.