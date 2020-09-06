Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Trading Up 7.1%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 165,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 220,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $173.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 332.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 67,216 shares during the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

