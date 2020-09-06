Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Trading Up 7.1%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 165,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 220,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
The company has a market cap of $173.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.