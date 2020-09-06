United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Gap Up to $19.74

Shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $21.48. United Bancshares Inc. OH shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 89 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

