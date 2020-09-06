Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.52

Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 40 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Torm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Torm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $484.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -412.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Torm by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Torm by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Torm by 21,463.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Torm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torm Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

