Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,993,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,507,000 after buying an additional 860,929 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,417,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,591,000 after buying an additional 578,808 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,352,000 after buying an additional 2,317,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,969,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,508,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.