Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $420.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.61.

Broadcom stock opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

