Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $420.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.61.
Broadcom stock opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96.
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
