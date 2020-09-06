Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

FLGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.47.

FLGT opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at $52,676,339.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,898 shares of company stock valued at $10,727,923. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

