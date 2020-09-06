Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $400.00 at Loop Capital

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.61.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $362.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.36 and a 200-day moving average of $288.33. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.