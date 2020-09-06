Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

JNJ has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.22. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

