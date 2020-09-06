Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRT. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $103.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,760,000 after buying an additional 182,195 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 24.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 51,511 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

